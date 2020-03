Black Bear exhibit breaks ground at Mill Mountain Zoo

| By

Mill Mountain Zoo staff members and the Board of Directors held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for the new black bear exhibit that co-director of operations Derek Kellogg says they hope to have open – with at least one bear on hand – by this summer. A private $300,000 donation has already covered construction costs to remodel what used to be Ruby the Tiger’s lair for the black bears.

3-16 Black Bears for Web