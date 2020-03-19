Virginia coronavirus cases climb to 94 — up by 17 in one day.

As of late Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Health now shows 94 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state; that is an increase of 17 in one day. The greatest concentration continues to be in the Washington suburbs and the Williamsburg-Newport News area. There are still no confirmed cases in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas, but health officials caution that results from many tests taken have not yet returned from the CDC. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Virginia remains at two.