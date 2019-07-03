Virginia author offers summer reading choices for kids, teens

| By

Assuming you can pry them away from their phones, tablets or TV’s, an award winning author some have called “the Judy Blume for a new generation” has suggestions for summer reading your kids may enjoy. She spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

7-3 Summer Reading Wrap#2-WEB

Meg Medina’s complete list:

Picture books

A Big Mooncake for Little Star by Grace Lin

Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall

Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero

Under My Hijab by Hena Khan and illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel

Bilal Cooks Daal by Aisha Saeed

Chapter books and early middle grade

A Boy Called Bat by Elana Arnold (others in series: Bat and the Waiting Game and Bat and the End of Everything)

Juana and Lucas: Big Problemas by Juana Medina (other titles in series, Juana and Lucas)

The Magnificent Mya Tibbs: Spirit Week Showdown by Crystal Allen (other titles in series, The Magnificent Mya Tibbs: The Wall of Fame Game

Dory Fantasmagory by Abby Hanlon (Four books in series; next installment this fall.)

Middle Grade

The Last-Last Day of Summer by Lamar Giles

The Fresh New Face of Griselda by Jennifer Torres

New Kid by Jerry Craft

The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

The True History of Lyndie B. Hawkins by Gail Shepherd

Raymie Nightingale, Louisiana’s Way, in preparation for Beverly, Right Here by Kate DiCamillo

The Vanderbeekers series by Karina Yan Glaser

The Jumbies series by Tracy Baptiste

For poets:

A Maze Me: Poems for Girls by Naomi Shibab Nye

Emma in the Key of Code by Aimee Lucido

Young Adult

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo

Spin by Lamar Giles

Far From the Tree, new in paperback this summer, by Robin Benway

York, The Clockwork Ghost by Laura Ruby (Book 1 was The Shadow Cipher)

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera