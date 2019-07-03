Virginia author offers summer reading choices for kids, teens

Assuming you can pry them away from their phones, tablets or TV’s, an award winning author some have called “the Judy Blume for a new generation” has suggestions for summer reading your kids may enjoy. She spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
Meg Medina’s complete list:
Picture books
A Big Mooncake for Little Star by Grace Lin
Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall
Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero
Under My Hijab by Hena Khan and illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel
Bilal Cooks Daal by Aisha Saeed
Chapter books and early middle grade
A Boy Called Bat by Elana Arnold (others in series: Bat and the Waiting Game and Bat and the End of Everything)
Juana and Lucas: Big Problemas by Juana Medina (other titles in series, Juana and Lucas)
The Magnificent Mya Tibbs: Spirit Week Showdown by Crystal Allen (other titles in series, The Magnificent Mya Tibbs: The Wall of Fame Game
Dory Fantasmagory by Abby Hanlon (Four books in series; next installment this fall.)
Middle Grade
The Last-Last Day of Summer by Lamar Giles
The Fresh New Face of Griselda by Jennifer Torres
New Kid by Jerry Craft
The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson
The True History of Lyndie B. Hawkins by Gail Shepherd
Raymie Nightingale, Louisiana’s Way, in preparation for Beverly, Right Here by Kate DiCamillo
The Vanderbeekers series by Karina Yan Glaser
The Jumbies series by Tracy Baptiste
For poets:
A Maze Me: Poems for Girls by Naomi Shibab Nye
Emma in the Key of Code by Aimee Lucido
Young Adult
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
Spin by Lamar Giles
Far From the Tree, new in paperback this summer, by Robin Benway
York, The Clockwork Ghost by Laura Ruby (Book 1 was The Shadow Cipher)
When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon
More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera