10-year-old girl to lobby Congress for diabetes research funding

| By

A 10-year-old Floyd County girl is preparing to join more than 160 other children from across the country next week to lobby Congress for continued diabetes research. Jamie Deremer will be part of this year’s Juvenile Diabetes Children’s Congress in Washington. The boys and girls also want to educate members of Congress how Type one diabetes affects their lives. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

07-03 JDRF Lobbyist Wrap1-WEB