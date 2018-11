Virginia ABC stores get in on Black Friday sales

| By

Virginia’s liquor stores are joining in on today’s Black Friday action — and they will do so again three days from now on Cyber Monday. You have to spend at least $100, but if your pre-tax purchases reach that amount, it’s 20% off today at the ABC stores. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, you can find similar savings on-line Monday, but you must pick up that order at a state store outlet.

