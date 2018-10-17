Vinton Police seek 14-year-old runaway missing more than a month

Vinton Police are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old runaway boy. They say while Daniel Gurley has made contact with his guardian as recently as Monday, he has been missing since September 12th.

From Vinton Police Facebook page: Please contact the Vinton Police Department if you have any information. Juvenile is a runaway since 9/12/2018. Last contact with guardian on 10/15/2018. Juvenile has made numerous contacts with acquaintances & relatives since his being reported runaway. Known to frequent Mountain Ave. & 6th St SE & Garden City Blvd in the City of Roanoke.