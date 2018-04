Vinton cuts ribbon on a Ride Share bike rack

The first Ride Solutions Bike Share rack outside of Roanoke City is in Vinton at the Farmer’s Market. Town officials and Jeremy Holmes from the Ride Solutions program cut the ribbon this morning. The Vinton bike rack is the 15th since last May under the “Zagster” program. Holmes says two more are coming soon and rental stations in Salem are on the radar screen.

