Vinton-area father charged with baby’s murder

| By

A Vinton-area father is charged with killing his two-month-old baby child. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jordan Scheffler is jailed without bond. Officials say help was summoned this week to a home on Saunders Road, where responders found the infant not breathing. Efforts to resuscitate the baby were not successful.

NEWS RELEASE: On May 17, 2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Saunders Road in the Vinton area of Bedford County in reference to a 2 month old infant that was not breathing. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate the child. Bedford County Fire/ EMS arrived on scene and the child was pronounced dead.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bedford County Child Protective Services began investigating the death. During this investigation, the father of the child, Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20 years of age, of Vinton, Virginia was arrested on one count of 2nd degree murder and one count of felony child neglect.

Mr. Scheffler was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail – Amherst and is currently being held without bond.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bedford County Child Protective Services as well as Bedford County Fire/Rescue for their assistance during this tragic incident.

We would like to also extend our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to all the family members dealing with this tragic loss.