Veterans Affairs Dept to set up three vet assistance centers this week in Bedford

A large number of veterans is expected this week when the National D-Day Memorial commemorates the Normandy Invasion’s 75th anniversary. With that in mind, the U.S. Department of Veterans affairs will set up in three different Bedford locations, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

