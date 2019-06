Lea: “enough is enough” on gun violence

Roanoke City Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb will spearhead a new Roanoke City Gun Violence Taskforce that will focus on the root causes of shooting incidents in the city. Before they passed a City Council resolution today, Mayor Sherman Lea declared that “enough is enough.” Lea also urged Roanokers to wear orange this Friday on what is “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

