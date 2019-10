Vegas, baby! Roanoke airfares are not always more expensive

Airfares may usually be more from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport than those from surrounding airports, like Greensboro. But that is not always the case, and airport officials say a main goal is to see the local airfares become generally on a par with others in the region. While most fares from ROA remain higher, our search yesterday found fares to Las Vegas were $3 cheaper from Roanoke. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

