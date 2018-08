VDOT to co-host a Hackathon and Idea Jam in Roanoke

Data and technology has changed the way many organizations do business – and VDOT wants to make that point as well during a “Hackathon and Idea Jam” later this week in Roanoke. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

