VDH updates coronavirus data from Roanoke Valley

State health officials report 23 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths for the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There are 4 new COVID-related hospitalizations among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. State health officials report 13 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City, 7 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County, 1 new case in Salem and 2 new cases in Botetourt County.

Yesterday’s Numbers:

State health officials report 16 new coronavirus cases but 1 new death for the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. There are 2 new COVID-related hospitalizations among Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke and Botetourt Counties. State health officials report 1 new case and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City, 14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, and 1 new death in Roanoke County, and 1 new case in Botetourt County.