VDH reports smallest single day case increase since last year

The VDH today is reporting just 76 new coronavirus cases across the Commonwealth which is the smallest single-day increase in cases across the state since late March 2020. State officials say of those of new cases, 7 came from the Roanoke Valley . According to the department, there are 5 new cases in Roanoke County, 1 new case and 1 new death in Salem and 1 new case in Botetourt County.