VDH reporting uptick in new COVID cases in Roanoke Valley

The VDH is reporting the second highest spike in the number of new COVID-19 deaths across the Commonwealth with 156. According to the department’s website they are still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus related deaths that occurred just after the holidays. Here in the Roanoke Valley, health officials are attributing 5 new deaths to Roanoke City, 2 new deaths to Roanoke County, and 1 new death to Salem. According to today’s numbers 90 new coronavirus cases and 3 hospitalizations are being reported in our region. 54 new cases in Roanoke County, 29 new cases and 3 new hospitalizations in in Roanoke City, and 7 new cases in Botetourt County.