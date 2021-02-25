Roanoke Gas bills are rising next month — but NOT 68%

While Roanoke Gas customers will see higher bills in March, it will not be to the extent we said it would this morning. The company says overall bills will not rise 68% — that will be closer to $14 more for a typical residential customer. The cost of gas RGC purchases is rising that 68%, but that is just one component of the overall monthly bill.