Roanoke Gas bills are rising next month — but NOT 68%

While Roanoke Gas customers will see higher bills in March, it will not be to the extent we said it would this morning. The company says overall bills will not rise 68% — that will be closer to $14 more for a typical residential customer. The cost of gas RGC purchases is rising that 68%, but that is just one component of the overall monthly bill.
FROM ROANOKE GAS: On February 23, 2021, Roanoke Gas Company issued a News Release that advised customers of an increase to their gas bills starting March 2021. The recent winter storm event strained energy infrastructure, especially natural gas pipelines, and led to nationwide price spikes for natural gas and electricity. The release indicated that customers’ cost of gas could increase 68% beginning in March. Customers’ total bills will not increase 68%. The 68% increase is related solely to the cost of gas, not to a customer’s total bill. An average residential customer that uses 86 therms of gas in the month of March will see an increase of $13.62 or 17% of their total bill.