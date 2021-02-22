VDH reporting record spike in number of new COVID deaths statewide

The Virginia Department of Health today is reporting 155 new deaths across the Commonwealth, which marks the third day in a row that the department has reported record-high single-day spikes in deaths in the state. Of the more than 150 deaths reported, 1 came from Roanoke City and 2 were attributed to Roanoke County. According state health officials 39 new cases were reported in the Roanoke Valley. 14 new cases reported in Roanoke City , 11 new cases in Roanoke County, 8 new cases in Salem, and 6 new cases in Botetourt County.