Multiple crashes make a mess of I-77 in Fancy Gap area

NEWS RELEASE: At 7:48 a.m. this morning (Feb. 22), Virginia State Police began responding to several crashes along northbound I-77 from mile marker 6.5 through mile marker 8. Virginia State Police continue to investigate these crashes and VDOT is on the scene assisting with traffic control and debris removal. Due to multiple lane closures and very slick conditions, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. This is all the information we have at this time. An update will be sent once there is more information.