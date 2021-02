Now that COVID variant is in region, what should we do?

| By

Local health officials say they are not surprised to learn that a COVID-19 variant has now reached our area. This is what is commonly called the South Africa variant, one that is more easily transmissible than the standard COVID-19 virus, and as a result, it is expected to become more widespread in the U.S. and elsewhere. The welcome news, at least for now, is that current vaccines appear to be effective for the known variants. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: