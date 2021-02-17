VDH reporting 148 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke City

| By

After back-to-back days of attributing less than 100 new coronavirus cases to the Roanoke Valley, this morning state health officials are reporting 148 new probable or confirmed coronavirus cases in Roanoke City alone, marking the locality’s largest single day spike in cases since the pandemic began. The VDH is also reporting 10 new hospitalizations in Roanoke City, which is the locality’s largest single day increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began. According today’s numbers there are 7 new cases in Botetourt County. Since yesterday there are 10 less coronavirus cases in Salem; and three less deaths, seven less hospitalizations, and 83 less cases in Roanoke County.