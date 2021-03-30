VDH publishes latest coronavirus data from Roanoke Valley

The VDH today is reporting 1 new coronavirus death and 4 new related hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State officials are reporting 26 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. According to the department, there are 7 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, and 1 new death in Roanoke City, 13 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, 1 new hospitalization in Salem and 3 new cases in Botetourt County.