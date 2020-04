VDH adds new feature to answer questions about “COVID-19 and You”

The Virginia Department of Health is getting straight-to-the-point with the new “COVID-19 and You” web page – catering in part to those who don’t want to wade through wordy FAQ’s about the coronavirus. More about a new feature that debuted on Monday from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

