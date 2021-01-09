VCU begins removing Confederate names from buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Workers at Virginia Commonwealth University are removing Confederate-associated names from its buildings in response to a resolution calling on them to be taken down.

While the university began discussions about removing Confederate names in 2017, it took action in August following nationwide protests of the police killing of George Floyd and the removal of Confederate statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond, the Richmond-Times Dispatch reported.