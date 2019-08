Valley View Sears to close in October; liquidation sale begins August 15

T he Valley View Mall Sears store will close in late October. Its parent company made the announcement today, listing it among more than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores closing nationwide. Liquidation sales will begin one week from Thursday. The Sears Auto Center at Valley View will close even sooner — late this month. This is the latest in a series of store closings; the company cites a weak retail environment and other challenges.

Click here for the full news release