Valley home sales are down but average price keeps rising

Half-way through 2023, Roanoke Valley home sales are lower in number than the year before — but the average sales price keeps rising. For the first five months of the year, the number of valley homes sold was down about 19% from 2022 while the average sales price rose about 5%. Realtors say while the June numbers are not yet in, those trends continued through last month. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: