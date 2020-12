Va tops 300K COVID cases since pandemic started

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 302,972 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of this morning, from the start of the pandemic in March. That up 3,584 from Friday. An 11.4 percent positivity rate (per tests administered) was recorded over the last week. As of today there are 4,643 recorded coronavirus-related deaths statewide since the pandemic’s beginning, up 45 from yesterday.