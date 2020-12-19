Inaugural Virginia Food Access Investment Fund launched

(news release) Governor Ralph Northam announced that the application period for the inaugural Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF) begins today and will remain open through April 30, 2021. VFAIF will provide grants between $5,000 to $50,000 to support business development, construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades, or expansion of grocery stores, small food retailers, or innovative food retail projects that increase food access in underserved communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of food insecurity, and historically marginalized groups are bearing a disproportionate burden,” said Governor Northam. “This fund will support our ongoing work to strengthen local food systems by encouraging investment in food deserts and increasing access to affordable, nutritious food where it is needed most, which in turn will help stimulate regional economies and improve the overall health of our communities.”