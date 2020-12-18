Carillon to “highly restrict” hospital visitations

NEWS RELEASE: Carilion Clinic will implement new hospital visitation guidelines beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22. The visitation level for each hospital will be updated weekly every Monday morning based on the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community surrounding each hospital.

The new guidelines have three risk levels: green level (limited visitation), yellow level (restricted visitation) and red level (highly restricted visitation). The public may visit CarilionClinic.org/visitor-guidelines to learn more about each level and look up the current level for their local facility.

On Tuesday, all Carilion hospitals will be at the red level (highly restricted visitation).

This was a difficult decision, especially during the holiday season. Given the increased community spread throughout the region, however, this is the best way to keep patients, staff and visitors safe.