Va House approves utility-backed regulation overhaul

The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a sweeping overhaul of electric regulation that encourages new grid upgrades and renewable energy projects but could lead to substantial increases in customers’ bills. The House voted 65-30 Monday to approve the legislation, which will affect customers of Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

02-27 Electric Law Wrap1-WEB