RCT tackles distracted driving

For the 8th year Roanoke Children’s Theatre will tackle a difficult subject on stage with the support of partners like the Prevention Council of Roanoke County and Family Service. “I-L-Y: hang up and drive” has public performances this Thursday and Friday night at Jefferson Center. Pat Whilhelms is the artistic director for R-C-T. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Afterwards there are “talk back” sessions with local health care professionals. Dialogue in the play comes from the last text messages sent before fatal car crashes. Local schools will also be brought in to see “Hang up and Drive.”

