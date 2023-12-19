Va hospitals create website providing more consumer health care awareness

The association representing Virginia’s hospitals has unveiled a new website designed to help you know what health care consumer laws are on the books — and best understand pricing before any scheduled hospital procedures. The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association started with a statewide poll, one that found that most Virginians are unaware of state and federal health care rights laws, some protecting patients from things like surprise medical bills, others promoting transparency in health care cost information. Then it conducted focus group session in three cities, one of them in Roanoke, where most people expressed similar unfamiliarity. That has led to the “Control Your Care” campaign, the main goals being to explain those state and federal laws in plain English and provide helpful health care cost information. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

CLICK HERE for the Control Your Care website