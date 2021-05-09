VA GOP officials weigh in on convention process

| By

Richmond, VA – Today, the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) held its 2021 State Convention to determine its nominees for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General. RPV Chairman Rich Anderson issued the following statement:

“The Republican Party of Virginia could not be happier with how smoothly and efficiently our convention was run today. I would like to thank the campaigns, their staff, and our countless volunteers for making this day a successful one. It is a promising sign of things to come that so many Republicans from across Virginia came out in record numbers and supported their candidates at the grassroots level.

“We would also like to ensure all the convention delegates that their ballots will be counted fairly and accurately – leaving no room for doubt or question as to whom our nominees will be.

“The polls may be closed, but we are just getting started. We have the momentum, we have the energy, and we have the drive to take back Virginia on November 2nd. It is time for Virginia Republicans to come together and unite for a common good. The road to the Governor’s Mansion starts here.”

The results of the convention will be released at the conclusion of each of the three races.