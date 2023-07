VA Education Superintendent makes stop in Roanoke County

Hired away from the Tennessee Department of Education, Lisa Coons become Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction in March of this year. This morning she made a stop in the valley at Burlington Elementary School, where Coons said summer programs are still helping students to overcome pandemic-related “learning loss.” Coons is visiting schools around the Commonwealth – she also says there are many great ideas and methods that educators should be sharing with their counterparts elsewhere.