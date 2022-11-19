UVA upsets Baylor; honors fellow slain students

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later.

Virginia (3-0) went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Baylor (3-1) chipped away and twice got within six points late, but the Cavaliers held on. Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who will play No. 19 Illinois in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. The Bears will face No. 8 UCLA in the consolation game.