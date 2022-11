UVA player rushed back to save lives before being shot

During the UVA fatal shootings, running back Mike Hollins rushed back onto the bus when he heard the shootings begin in an attempt to save lives only to find himself face-to-face with a gunman who had just shot to death three of his teammates. Mike’s mother Brenda tells Sports Illustrated Mike saw him raise the gun and he then turned and ran before ultimately getting shot in the back.