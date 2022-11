Drumstick Dash 5K is back downtown with a different start/finish line

Its time once again for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash 5K run or walk – thousands of people moving their feet so others can eat. Live in studio this morning Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark and Race Director Molly Bullington with Blue Ridge Racing talked about the Dash – and about getting ready for the annual free Thanksgiving luncheon at the Rescue Mission:

Register for the Drumstick Dash 5K here