Salem Sox announcer makes it to The Show
UVA now ranked 18th in AP Poll
Published
March 9, 2020
By
Gene Marrano
Virginia’s win over Louisville on Saturday bodes well for the Cavs postseason bid. Kihei Clark – who else? – hit the game winner in the contest against Louisville.
