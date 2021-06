UVA heading back to College Baseball World Series

The UVA Cavaliers are headed to the College Baseball World Series in Omaha for a 5th time, after beating Dallas Baptist 5-2 today in the rubber game of their Super Regional series in South Carolina. All of UVA’s runs in the comeback win came on home runs. The Hoos could open play with Tennessee on Sunday in Omaha. The voice of UVA sports, Dave Kaehn, on WINA radio in Charlottesville: