State Parole Board investigation finds no inappropriate outside interference

| By

An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial State Parole Board decision involving a felon who had murdered a Richmond police offer found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.” The findings came out today in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring. House of Delegates Republican Leader Todd Gilbert says the report is “merely a campaign document … and the results were entirely predictable.”