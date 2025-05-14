ROANOKE, Va. — Roanoke Police were conducting an urgent search for a 9-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday morning in the northwest part of the city. The child has since been safely located.

K’ymir Pannell was last seen leaving a business in the 1500 block of Burrell Street NW at approximately 9:45 a.m. on May 14. Authorities had classified the case as critically missing due to his young age and potential vulnerability.

Pannell is described as a Black male, around 4 feet tall and weighing approximately 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green camouflage pants and tan Crocs.

Roanoke Police confirmed late Wednesday morning that K’ymir was found safe. Officials thanked the public for their attention and assistance in helping to locate him.

Anyone with ongoing information or questions is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.