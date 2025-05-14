ROANOKE, Va. — Police were looking for 16-year-old Vanessa Mejia Dameron, who had been reported missing after leaving Patrick Henry High School on Tuesday morning. She has since been found safe.

Authorities said she was last seen walking away from the school at approximately 8:55 a.m. on May 14. Her case was treated as a missing endangered juvenile due to her age.

Dameron is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. She was wearing black pants, a brown Pizza Planet shirt and white headphones when last seen.

Roanoke Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Vanessa was safely located. Officers expressed gratitude to the public for helping share the missing person alert.

Anyone with ongoing information is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.