UPDATE: Victim of Roanoke house fire is identified

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: The victim of the 10 ½ St SE fatal house fire has been identified as Keontae Lewis, 17, of Roanoke. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

The Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Roanoke Police Department have conducted over 50 interviews, resulting in approximately 150 personnel hours in the investigation of this fire. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, however, at this point the department has no reason to believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

MAY 13: At 8:35am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 100 block of 10 1/2 St SE for a fire. The fire was called into the City of Roanoke E-911 Center by Fire-EMS providers in the area who noticed the column of smoke, which could be seen from miles away. Upon locating the fire, personnel found two homes and a vehicle fully engulfed in flames with reports of a subject trapped inside. A second alarm was called to dispatch additional units to the scene.

Units attacked the fire externally due to the size and heat of the fire in addition to the potential for a possible collapse. As the fire continued, the structure partially collapsed, making the structure unsafe to enter.

Heavy machinery was brought onto the scene to help in conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

During the investigation a victim was located and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. One patient was treated on scene for minor injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.