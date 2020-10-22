United Way launches several new fundraising programs

| By

(UWRV release) United Way of Roanoke Valley is working to raise $2.7 million in the 2020 Campaign to help provide area nonprofits the funding they need to meet increasing needs in the region. “Even before COVID-19, hit, about a third of our neighbors were already struggling to make ends meet, despite being employed,” said Abby Hamilton, President & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley. “Now, with the economic and health ramifications of the pandemic, more people are in need of assistance for various needs. We have a tremendous opportunity to step up to strengthen the network of services that individuals and families will rely on. It’s going to take individuals, businesses, and nonprofits coming together to help our entire community recover, rebuild and be resilient. “

UWRV’s traditional fundraising model of in-person meetings with workplaces has been expanded to include a virtual platform where people can learn more about the organization and its impact in the community. Visitors to uwrv.org/donate/ can then make one-time or monthly recurring donations without contact. More than 10,000 Roanoke Valley residents, half of whom are children, were impacted by United Way dollars last year, even before the organization began providing COVID assistance grants to help growing community needs resulting from the pandemic. UWRV has also launched Small Business United, a charitable sponsorship program that also serves as a promotional investment for members.