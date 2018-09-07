Unique 9-11 fundraiser at RT Smith’s Deli supports fallen firefighters

If you’re not taking part in the 9-11 stair climb at the Wells Fargo building tomorrow you can still make a unique contribution to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation the event supports. RT Smith’s Deli on Campbell Avenue is selling the “Tower 1” Reuben – featuring a pound and a half of meat – for twenty dollars. Half of that will go to the Foundation. You can purchase the special “Tower 1” Reuben at RT Smith’s Deli through September 18th. Keith Clinton is a co-owner and an ex-New Yorker:

