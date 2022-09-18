Underage man dies after Northwest Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke Police Department – On September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male outside of a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. An officer provided aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the juvenile male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The teen succumbed to his injuries a short time after his arrival at the hospital.
Preliminary investigation indicates this incident was accidental/self-inflicted in nature. We are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the results of their investigation will determine an official cause of death. Further details are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.