Two shootings in Roanoke may be connected

(from Roanoke PD) On August 12, 2020 just before 9:15am, Roanoke Police responded to the 2800 block of Oakland Avenue NW in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Officers located an adult male in the immediate area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is connected to a report of shots fired that occurred yesterday at approximately 11:15pm. At that time, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.