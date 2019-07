Two separate gunshot incidents overnight in NW Roanoke

| By

(from Roanoke City PD) Gunfire just after midnight near 13th Street and Hanover Avenue Northwest. A Roanoke police officer on patrol heard the shots but the shooter was gone when he got there. About two hours later that same officer’s parked car was hit by a bullet on 12th Street. While investigating that incident, a suspect was taken into custody – 24 year old Fluellen was charged with weapon possession, – although the shell casings do not match those that hit the police vehicle.