Two Richfield Living residents test positive for COVID-19

RICHFIELD LIVING STATEMENT: Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, was notified yesterday evening by the Virginia Department of Health that one resident has tested COVID positive in Richfield Recovery and Care Center long term care. The resident was transferred to the hospital last night based on symptoms. We are working with the Virginia Department of Health and following protocols to quarantine residents on the same unit with the COVID positive resident before that resident went to the hospital. We are also Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, was notified yesterday evening by the Virginia Department of Health that one resident has tested COVID positive in Richfield Recovery and Care Center long term care. The resident was transferred to the hospital last night based on symptoms. We are working with the Virginia Department of Health and following protocols to quarantine residents on the same unit with the COVID positive resident before that resident went to the hospital. We are also

proceeding with testing appropriate residents and team members working on that unit.

One resident is in quarantine in Richfield’s independent living Knollwood building who has now also tested COVID positive. We are in close

contact with the Virginia Department of Health and we are following their guidance. Due to HIPAA regulations, we are unable to provide

specific information about any employees or residents.

For six weeks, we have followed increasingly strict infection control protocols. We continuously explore opportunities to protect our residents’ and employees’ safety and well-being following recommendations from the Governor’s Office, the County Health Commissioner, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control.

Cherie Grisso, Chief Executive Officer, states, “We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to all impacted by the COVID-19 virus, especially our residents and team members. Our team is vigilantly fighting to minimize the spread of the virus within our community and the greater

Roanoke/Salem Valley. We continue to feel the love and support from the community while residents have been sheltering in place. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our residents and our team members and we will remain transparent with our COVID status.”

We are doing our best to keep residents, team members and families informed via multiple communication channels. We will also provide ongoing updates on our webpage and social media channels.