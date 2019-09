Two private school heavyweights meet on gridiron; Bud Foster on Jerry Kill

| By

Carl York’s weekly high school football wrapup show Crunchtime! is heard here Saturday mornings at 10 – here’s his player of the week and what to watch for this weekend. And Virginia Tech has a bye this weekend before they host Duke next Friday night. That gives them time to welcome former University of Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill to the staff:

WPLY-MIN