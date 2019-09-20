Feeding America Southwest Virginia invites local elected officials to pitch in

For the 9th year Feeding America Southwest Virginia invited local elected officials and their representatives to the food bank in Salem this morning to package donated grocery items from Kroger stores before they are shipped out to food pantries. Feeding America President and CEO Pamela Irvine and delegate Sam Rasoul also spoke about a first-time $600,000 state grant that will enable Feeding America to build a new kitchen at its Abingdon facility, which will then produce meals for after school and summer camp programs. September is also “Hunger Action Month.” Pamela Irvine on inviting elected officials:

